Woman Attacked By 3 Dogs In Anza

By City News Service

Published 54 minutes ago

    Shutterstock
    File photo

    A woman suffered serious injuries and had to be airlifted to a hospital when she was attacked and mauled by three dogs in the unincorporated county area of Anza today.

    The attack was reported just after 9:40 a.m. in the 55000 block of Mitchell Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

    A responding officer for the Riverside County Department of Animal Services described the victim's injuries as "severe,'' according John Welsh, a spokesman for the department.

    "All three [dogs] were pit bulls or pit bull mixes and there is a known owner,'' Welsh said.

    The dogs involved in the attack were impounded, he said.

    The name or age of the victim was not disclosed, and her condition was unknown.

    Animal control officers and deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department were investigating the incident, according to a tweet from the fire department.

