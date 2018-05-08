A Muslim woman is suing the Ventura County Sheriff's Department after she alleges deputies forcibly removed her religious headscarf during her arrest last year.

Jennifer Hyatt alleges that a deputy snatched one piece of her two-piece hijab off her head in violation of her religious beliefs during her arrest for domestic violence on Jan. 1, 2017 in Thousand Oaks.

When she told deputies she was a practicing Muslim woman and could not be seen by other men without her hijab, a deputy replied, "Not in here, you're not," according to a news release from the Greater Los Angeles Area chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-LA), which filed the lawsuit.

"I was spoken to like I was trash and deserved everything that was happening to me while in custody," said Hyatt, in a statement. "My hijab was yanked off my head in front of many men despite my continued requests to wear it, I felt naked and humiliated the entire duration of my custody. I am seeking justice because I do still have the right to be a covered Muslim woman — even in jail."

Civil rights and criminal defense attorney Erin Darling added: "It is shocking that in 2018 the County of Ventura permits its sheriff's deputies to strip a Muslim woman of her religious head covering. Religious expression is protected under the law and the County of Ventura cannot single out Muslim women as being undeserving of this basic right."

CAIR-LA filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of a Muslim woman two years ago alleging she had her hijab forcibly removed by a male officer of the Long Beach Police Department.

After the suit was filed, the department amended its policy in to accommodate religious head coverings for persons in custody. San Bernardino and Orange counties also have adopted policies protecting religious headwear in detention following similar lawsuits.

The sheriff's department didn't immediately return a call.