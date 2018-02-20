Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Tuesday that his office secured a conviction against a Pico-Union woman for practicing dentistry out of her living room and without a license.



At least one victim was hospitalized after undergoing a root canal procedure performed by Clara Medina, 58, who entered a plea of no contest to a misdemeanor count of battery likely to produce serious bodily injury, according to Feuer's office.



"It's outrageous for someone with no licensee or formal training to subject a patient to a root canal -- a procedure we allege sent a victim to the hospital," Feuer said. "Unlicensed dentists and doctors prey upon people who can't afford insurance or licensed practitioners, putting their victims in great peril."



Medina was sentenced to three years of probation and 30 days of county jail or 20 days of community labor, and was also ordered to stay 100 yards from the victim and pay full restitution.



According to Feuer's office, the uninsured victim made an appointment to see Medina in her home in March 2017 for an aching tooth after being referred by co-workers who had previously been treated by her.



Medina attempted to perform a root canal -- in her living room -- on the unnamed victim, who required hospitalization from the injuries she sustained and may have permanent nerve damage as a result, Feuer's office said.



The case was investigated by HALT, the Los Angeles Department of Health Services Health Authority Law Enforcement Task Force, and was referred to the City Attorney's Office.



Below is evidence collected by the City Attorney's Office: