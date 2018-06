Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies respond to a home after the homeowner said she thought she saw a bear and locked herself in the attic on Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies searched a house Thursday night. Their hot prowler - a bear.

A homeowner said she locked herself in the attic after spotting the mother and cub outside. She said the bears tried to get into the home.

They never made it inside. When deputies arrived the bears ran away from the home.