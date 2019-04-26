A mother was killed and left by a roadside in Moreno Valley and investigators have not identified a suspect. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 26 2019. (Published 12 minutes ago)

Friends and family mourned the loss of a 25-year-old mother whose body was found in brush by a dirt road in Moreno Valley earlier this week.

Ciara Harrison's death was being investigated as a homicide. Details about how she died were not available.

She leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter.

"She was very courageous, very caring," said Taquisha Lewis, a friend. "The first thing she wanted to do was find a solution even if the solution [was] nothing more than making you laugh."

Ciara moved to Riverside five years ago, said her mother, Jill Harrison. She has no idea why someone would hurt her daughter and leave her body along the road.

"I just keep waking up in this nightmare," Jill said. "My baby is dead and somebody killed her."

Anyone with tips is encouraged to call Riverside County Sheriff's Department Investigator Rodriguez at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Barajas at 951-955-2777.