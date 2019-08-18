Woman Found Dead in Laguna Beach Home, Son Arrested as Prime Suspect

Police investigate after a woman's body was found inside a Laguna Beach home. Darsha Philips reports for NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (Published 9 minutes ago)

A woman was found dead inside a Laguna Beach home Sunday and a family member was arrested as the prime suspect, according to authorities.

The woman's body was discovered in a house in the 30800 block of Coast Highway before, Laguna Beach police said, and a possible homicide investigation was underway.

The woman's body was found by a friend who stopped by to pick the woman up for church, according to police.

The victim was described as a woman in her 60s, but police did not immediately reveal how she died--only stating that there were signs of foul play.

Laguna Beach police said the son, who is in his 30s, was stopped in San Clemente about an hour after the woman was killed.

No murder weapon was immediately recovered, police said.