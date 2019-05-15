Woman Suspected of Attempting to Kidnap Two 4-Year-Olds

Two little kids nearly kidnapped in just two days, and police believe its the same woman with identifying tattoos and marks. (Published 6 hours ago)

A woman is suspected of attempting to kidnap two 4-year-olds in Los Angeles on back-to-back days, Los Angeles police said Wednesday.

The woman carried a 4-year-old out of a McDonald's restaurant at approximately 3:15 p.m. located in the 1300 block of East Olympic Boulevard on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said. As the woman attempted to enter a parked vehicle, a witness stopped her and she fled on foot from the area, the LAPD said.

On Wednesday at 11:15 a.m., an attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old took place on Martin Luther King Boulevard and San Pedro Street in Los Angeles, police said. The woman pulled the child's hand and attempted to walk away with the victim while the boy was walking with a family member, police said.

The woman was stopped by a witness in the area and again fled on food, the LAPD said.

Surveillance video released by the Los Angeles Police Department on May 15, 2019 shows a woman attempting to kidnap a 4-year-old child, according to police. (Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019)

The suspected kidnapper is described as 25-30 years old, female with black hair, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 115 points.

LAPD detectives were still investigating if the two kidnapping attempts were related.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Robbery Homicide Division, Robbery Special Section, Detectives F. Arroyo, Serial No 26531 and D. Moreno, Serial No. 32580 at (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also go to www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips.”