Woman Killed, Five Wounded In Shooting Near Long Beach Bar

Woman Killed, 5 Hurt in Shooting Near Bar in Long Beach

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in which a 57-year-old woman from Ontario was killed and five other people were wounded outside a bar in Long Beach.

The victims were transported to a local hospital, one of the wounded victims was said to be in critical but stable condition.

The shooting occurred at 12:40 a.m. Saturday at 1616 W. Pacific Coast Highway, said Lt. Abram Yap of the Long Beach Police Department.

The location is at PCH and Canal Avenue, a few blocks west of the 710 Freeway.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Yap said. She was a 57-year-old grandmother and mother of two from Ontario, according to multiple media reports.

The shooting reportedly occurred in a parking lot.

Police have not released any further information.