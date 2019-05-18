Woman Killed, Five Wounded In Shooting Near Long Beach Bar - NBC Southern California
Woman Killed, Five Wounded In Shooting Near Long Beach Bar

By City News Service | Christine Kim

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Police are investigating an early morning shooting in which a 57-year-old woman from Ontario was killed and five other people were wounded outside a bar in Long Beach.

    The victims were transported to a local hospital, one of the wounded victims was said to be in critical but stable condition.

    The shooting occurred at 12:40 a.m. Saturday at 1616 W. Pacific Coast Highway, said Lt. Abram Yap of the Long Beach Police Department.

    The location is at PCH and Canal Avenue, a few blocks west of the 710 Freeway.

    The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Yap said. She was a 57-year-old grandmother and mother of two from Ontario, according to multiple media reports.

    The shooting reportedly occurred in a parking lot.

    Police have not released any further information.

