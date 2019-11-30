Woman Killed, Two Children Injured in South LA Crash - NBC Southern California
Woman Killed, Two Children Injured in South LA Crash

By City News Service

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    A woman was killed and two young children suffered serious to critical injuries Friday night in a multi-vehicle crash in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles.

    Paramedics responded to the 800 block of East Colden Avenue, east of Avalon Boulevard, about 11 p.m. and located the trapped patients and worked to free them from the wreckage, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

    Two children of unknown age were taken to a hospital in serious to critical condition and a woman who was trapped in her vehicle died at the scene, Prange said.

    It was unclear if the victims were related, he said.

    No other injuries were reported.

    Details of the crash were not immediately available.

