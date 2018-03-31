Woman Loses $22,000 in Savings by Scammers

A woman lost all of her savings by taking money out of her account after falling into a common trap – delivering cash in exchange of a large sum of money for a supposedly winning lottery ticket.

A recent victim, who prefers to go by the name "Elisa," shared her story with NBC4’s sister station, Telemundo52.

Elisa said that she met a woman begging for help outside of a store.

"She pleaded for help and asked for an institution that helps undocumented immigrants," Elisa said.

Minutes after the encounter, another woman approached the two and said she knew of a place. Both women spoke with Elisa and convinced her to take them to the supposed institution. When all three women were in the vehicle, one of them alleged that she had recently won the lottery.

The woman alleged she had supposedly earned $3.6 million and offered Elisa $100,000 to help her claim the prize.

Elisa said she was ordered to go to her bank to prove she had economic solvency in order to help. She said her bank’s manager did not want to give her all of her savings since it was a large amount because he wanted to be sure she was not being scammed. The victim ignored his suggestion.

One of the women kept Elisa’s savings in the glove compartment and with many distractions surrounding the trio, the two scammers left the vehicle with the money.

"I went crazy," the victim said. "I started crying and I didn’t know what to do. I could not believe that just happened to me."

Authorities released a video of the women who stole Elisa’s savings in hopes the public may recognize them. Police say that scammers tend to prey on elderly women who seem retired or who are shopping alone during the week.