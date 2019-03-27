Woman Sexually Assaulted While Mourning at NoHo Cemetery, Police Say

A woman was able to escape from a man who tackled her to the ground and tried to rape her at a cemetery. Kim Tobin reports for the NBC4 News at 4 on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. (Published 21 minutes ago)

A transient man was arrested after sexually assaulting a woman at a cemetery in North Hollywood, authorities said.

Kodie Cluff, 38, was arrested and found to have a criminal record in four sates, including indecent exposure in Arizona, North Hollywood police said. The alleged sexual assault at the cemetery occurred on March 11 at Pierce Brothers Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery.

A woman was paying her respects at a loved one's grave when she was targeted by a homeless man who tried to sexually assault her, police said. The woman was in her 60s and mourning her relatives here at the cemetery located on Victory Boulevard when a man tackled her to the ground and tried to rape her, police said.

However, the woman convinced the man to move to another spot, which is when she was able to break free and call for help, Lt. Bob Toledo of the North Hollywood Police Department said.

"Grabbed her by the hair, grabbed her by the arm, forced her to the ground, took her clothes off and attempted to rape her," Toledo described the assault.

Then, Toldo said the woman convinced the man to move to a different place.

"'You know, let's go do it in my car, lets go to my car,'" Toledo describes the interaction between the woman and her transient attacker. "Gave her time to look around and see if anyone was in close proximity, at which time she saw a security guard."

The guard managed to scare the attacker away, and the man was arrested a short time later.