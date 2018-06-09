Woman Shot in Face by Drive-By Gunman

Police are searching for a suspect who shot a 19-year-old woman in the face and shoulder as she was walking home in Westlake.

The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. Saturday on the sidewalk outside an apartment complex in the 800 block of S. Park View Street, said Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Gamble. The woman was "minding her own business" when the suspect drove by and opened fire, Gamble said.

The woman was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive. Gamble said she is not a gang member and that police don't know the motive for the shooting or have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD's Rampart division.