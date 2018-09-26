BB Gun Used as Weapon in East Hollywood Beer Robbery, Assault - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

BB Gun Used as Weapon in East Hollywood Beer Robbery, Assault

By Jane Yamamoto and Shahan Ahmed

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    BB Gun Assault, Robbery at East Hollywood Gas Station

    Surveillance video of a man and woman assaulting a gas station clerk and stealing a case of beer, using a BB gun as a weapon on Wednesday evening. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A gas station employee was beaten and shot with a BB gun in a robbery over a case of beer on Wednesday in East Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

    The incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. at an Arco gas station at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Western Avenue.

    Surveillance video obtained by NBC4 shows a female attempting to steal beer and the gas station clerk trying to stop her. A man appears to get involved and point what appears to be a gun at the clerk before joining in the assault.

    Police say the incident involved a BB gun and not a real gun. The clerk was shot with the BB gun during the robbery. In the video, the woman can be seen taking a case of beer after the man is knocked to the floor.

    The man and woman left the scene and were not immediately located.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices