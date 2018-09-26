A gas station employee was beaten and shot with a BB gun in a robbery over a case of beer on Wednesday in East Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. at an Arco gas station at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Western Avenue.
Surveillance video obtained by NBC4 shows a female attempting to steal beer and the gas station clerk trying to stop her. A man appears to get involved and point what appears to be a gun at the clerk before joining in the assault.
Police say the incident involved a BB gun and not a real gun. The clerk was shot with the BB gun during the robbery. In the video, the woman can be seen taking a case of beer after the man is knocked to the floor.
The man and woman left the scene and were not immediately located.