Surveillance video of a man and woman assaulting a gas station clerk and stealing a case of beer, using a BB gun as a weapon on Wednesday evening. (Published 2 hours ago)

A gas station employee was beaten and shot with a BB gun in a robbery over a case of beer on Wednesday in East Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. at an Arco gas station at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Western Avenue.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC4 shows a female attempting to steal beer and the gas station clerk trying to stop her. A man appears to get involved and point what appears to be a gun at the clerk before joining in the assault.

Police say the incident involved a BB gun and not a real gun. The clerk was shot with the BB gun during the robbery. In the video, the woman can be seen taking a case of beer after the man is knocked to the floor.

The man and woman left the scene and were not immediately located.