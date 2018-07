A seemingly unarmed woman was taken into custody in Inglewood at gunpoint in the middle of the street, causing an uproar on social media when the video hit the internet.

The video received over a million views on Twitter, prompting a response from the LAPD.

The LAPD defended its tactics by pointing out that there was no use-of-force and listed the suspect's charges of felony kidnapping and said the woman arrested was being held on $1 million bail.