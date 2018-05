A ladder truck and air cushion were just some of the resources firefighters used to help a woman who climbed a tree in Canoga Park and refused to come down.



The woman climbed the tree late Monday and remained there early Tuesday. Firefighters placed an air cushion under the tree and extended a ladder from a fire engine. Firefighters also brought her food and a Dr. Pepper.



"We just want her to be safe," said LAFD Capt. Erik Scott.



Scroll down to view photos.