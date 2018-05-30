 Women Remain Unidentified Nearly 40 Years After Slayings - NBC Southern California
Women Remain Unidentified Nearly 40 Years After Slayings

By Jason Kandel

The bodies of two women were found brutally stabbed days and miles apart. The gruesome discovery eventually led to a suspected killer, but the identities for Ventura County Jane Doe and Kern County Jane Doe remain a mystery.
