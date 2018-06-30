2 Women Shot as Gunman Opens Fire at Artesia Nightclub

Police say two women were shot when a gunman opened fire at an Artesia nightclub Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported at the La Mirage nightclub located at 17104 Pioneer Blvd. around 12:30 a.m., said Sgt. Salgado of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lakewood station.

The two victims, who did not know the shooter, were both shot in the leg after a group of three women and a man were kicked out of the nightclub because of a "possible altercation," Salgado said.

After the group was kicked out, all four got into a pickup truck and drove around toward the entrance, where the man shot five to six rounds at the nightclub before driving off, he said.

Police say the shooter used a handgun when he opened fire, and they recovered .45 caliber bullet casings at the scene.

The two victims were transported to La Palma Hospital and are expected to survive.

The shooter is described as a Hispanic man. He and the three women with him took off in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck, Salgado said.