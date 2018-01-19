Los Angeles Women's March: What to Know

The Women's March will kick off Saturday morning, beginning in downtown LA's Pershing Square and ending at City Hall.

Participants packed streets in the area for last year's event, and large crowds are expected again this weekend.

Below, what to know about Saturday's event.

What: The focus of this year's Women's March is voter turnout in the November mid-term elections. It will include guest speakers, music, art and other events.

When: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saturday. The march is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Where: The march begins at Pershing Square Park in downtown Los Angeles and end at City Hall/Grand Park. The march will head northeast on Broadway and Olive, Hill and Spring streets. Click here to see the route.

Getting There: Both Metro and Metrolink will expand service on Saturday to accommodate the crowd expected to attend.





Using Metro: The closest station is Pershing Square. Metro urged people to arrive early and consider buying TAP cards and loading them with adequate fare in advance to avoid what are likely to be long lines at TAP kiosks on Saturday. Metro plans to bolster service on its rail lines from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Service will be increased on rail lines and on the Silver and Orange bus lines and on Metro Line 720. Some local Metro buses that typically travel through downtown could be diverted due to the crowds and street closures, and passengers were urged to consider exiting before reaching the downtown area.

Using Metrolink: Metrolink also plans to boost service on its regional rail lines. Officials plan to add 12 trains through Southern California to accommodate crowds. Trains will be added on the San Bernardino and Antelope Valley lines. Metrolink will also offer service on its Ventura County line between Chatsworth and Los Angeles. The Ventura County line typically does not operate on weekends. You can buy tickets through the Metrolink app.

Guests: Scarlett Johansson, Chloe Bennet, Rowan Blanchard, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sophia Bush, Laverne Cox, Lea DeLaria, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Tony Goldwyn, Paris Jackson, Megan Mullally, Olivia Munn, Nicole Richie, Catt Sadler, Adam Scott, Olivia Wilde, Larry Wilmore, and Alfre Woodard.

Performers: Idina Menzel, Andra Day, Rachel Platten, Maxwell and The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles with Melissa Etheridge.

Food: Fifteen food trucks will be part of the event. Downtown businesses also will be open.

Restrooms: Restrooms will be provided based on expected attendance.