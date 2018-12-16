Woolsey Fire Deadline Extended to Sign Up for LA County's Free Fire Debris Removal Program

A guide to Woolsey Fire debris removal from Los Angeles County, which extended its deadline for a free program to help residents affected by the fire.

Los Angeles County announced Sunday that it was extending the deadline for residents affected by the Woolsey Fire to sign up for the county's free Fire Debris Removal Program to Jan. 28, 2019.

Phase I of the Woolsey Fire debris removal process is hazardous material inspection and removal, and no forms and no appointments are necessary for the free service. Officials will tag homes red or yellow if the home threatens public health. Officials will post a yellow clearance placard on the property to indicate that it is safe from hazardous materials.

There are two options listed for debris removal in Phase II of the Woolsey Fire debris removal process.

The first option is free for residents who opt-in and qualify for the government's sponsored Fire Debris Removal Program. Those residents need to download and complete a Right of Entry Permit form and return the Right of Entry from to a Disaster Recovery Center or via email to woolseyfire@dpw.lacounty.gov prior to Jan. 28. 2019.

The second option is for residents that opt-out or do not qualify for the program listed in the first option.

For forms and additional information, click here or call 626-979-5370.