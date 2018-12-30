Concert to Raise Funds for Parks Damaged by Woolsey Fire

EAG01. West Hills (United States), 11/11/2018.- Firefighters work to extinguish a flare-up of the Woolsey Fire on a hillside in West Hills, California, USA, 11 November 2018. The Southern California wildfire started on 08 November. (Incendio, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/EUGENE GARCIA

In an effort to support the post-recovery efforts for the Woolsey Fire, King Gillette Ranch will be hosting a fundraising concert by The Wardens on Saturday, January 12.

All funds from the show will go directly to support the post-fire recovery in local parks that were damaged in the fire. Donations will go toward the replacing wildlife tracking cameras, rehabilitation and replanting efforts, and restoration of Western Town at Paramount Ranch.

The concert will take place at King Gillette Ranch located at 26800 Mulholland Highway in Calabasas, CA 91302. There is a suggested donation of $25 at the door.

The event is open to all ages and has limited seating. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

For more information visit the concert’s event page.