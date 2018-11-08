Woosley Fire Grows to More than 750 Acres, Voluntary Evacuations Underway

A fire that erupted Thursday afternoon in Woosley Canyon east of Chatsworth near a former large Rocketdyne facility has prompted some voluntary evacuation orders.

The Woosley Fire was first reported around 3:30 p.m. and by 4:45 p.m. had grown to more than 750 acres with no containment.

Voluntary evacuation orders were issued for the Calabasas area around 4:30 p.m. Although there was no immediate threat, the fire is moving rapidly, according to a tweet from the City of Calabasas.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.