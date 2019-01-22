Traffic Alert: Work on 91 Freeway in Riverside Will Close Lanes, Ramps

What to Know A pavement replacement project on the 91 Freeway in Riverside will require lane and ramp closures Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

A pavement replacement project on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Riverside will require lane and ramp closures Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, and Caltrans advised motorists to prepare for delays or consider alternate routes.

The agency said that slabs will be removed and replaced along the eastbound side of the freeway, between Pierce and Tyler streets.

Crews will be working from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, using heavy equipment, officials said.

The No. 2 and 3 lanes on the eastbound 91 will be closed in the construction zone, and the eastbound Magnolia Avenue on- and off-ramps, along with the eastbound La Sierra Avenue and Tyler Street ramps, will be shut down, according to Caltrans.

Motorists will be squeezed into the fast and HOV lanes, creating a bottleneck that could mean major slowing.

Caltrans recommended that drivers consider using the Pomona (60) Freeway as an alternate eastbound corridor during the closures.

The 60 intersects the 91 in downtown Riverside, well clear of the construction zone.

More information is available at www.caltrans8.info.