2018 World Cup: Every Nation's Home Kit

Every four years, the collective eyeballs of the globe turn their attention to the greatest sporting event on planet Earth as the best teams on the globe compete for the World Cup.



And while the competition is rife with brilliant play and gripping storylines - Can Germany repeat as consecutive champions? Will Spain's resurgence be halted by the shock exit of their manager just one day before the start of the tournament? Can Lionel Messi finally capture glory with Argentina? - the World Cup is also an event where pageantry abounds.



It's not just the opening and closing ceremonies that woo audiences; it's also the colors streaking through the lusciously green pitches that capture the imagination. Those kits that adorn the players' bodies represent history, pride, passion. They encapsulate an espirit de corps among fans collectively cheering on their country.



And with every goal and every victory, those kits take on added significance.



When the stars align and the talent shines through, one team emerges victorious, champions of the world. The colors that the players wore throughout the journey get etched into the annals of footballing history, icons in their own right.



This year, players of 32 teams will sport the colors of their countries in Russia, the hopes of entire nations resting on their shoulders.



Battles will be fought. Memories will be made. The fibers of the World Cup kits will be the needle that stitches together the epic stories that will thusly emerge.



The 2018 World Cup home kits will be etched into millions of memories, and here those kits are: