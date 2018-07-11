World Cup: Fans Gather Around LA to Witness Croatia Victory

After a stunning overtime victory against England, Croatia is set to take on France in Sunday’s World Cup Final.

Soccer fans around the world and here in Los Angeles gathered in bars, restaurants, and theaters to see who would take on France. Victorious Croatian fans cheered at the end of nearly 125 minutes of play after the team took the lead in overtime.

This is the first time Croatia has been to the final game of the World Cup since becoming an independent nation in 1991. Croatia last played France in a high stakes game during the 1998 World Cup semi-finals where they lost by one goal.

Below are pictures of soccer fans around LA watching the last semi-final game.