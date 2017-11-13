World Kindness Day: What You Can Do to Spread Positivity - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

World Kindness Day: What You Can Do to Spread Positivity

By Heather Navarro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    World Kindness Day: What You Can Do to Spread Positivity
    Carl Hall

    Have you been kind to someone today?

    Monday marks World Kindness Day, a day when citizens are asked to do something nice for a stranger - or a friend - to make the world a better place. Who couldn’t use that on a Monday?

    The World Kindness Movement is behind the day, all beginning in 1998. It was started to highlight good deeds in the community that with bond people together. The campaign says it has no political or religious affiliations.

    Easy random acts of kindness:

    • Set a reminder in your phone to compliment three of your friends.
    • Write a thank you note.
    • Spend 5 minutes watching an uplifting video.
    • Dedicate time to spreading kindness on social media.
    • Hold up inspirational signs for drivers stuck in rush hour.
    • Leave as a big a tip as you can for your waiter or barista.
    • Smile at strangers.

    See more here.

    Even Ellen got in on the positivity.  

    Published 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices