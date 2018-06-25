Long Beach Fire Capt. David Rose, 45, was fatally shot as he responded Monday June 25, 2018 to a fire and explosion.

Rosa's collegaues from around the world reacted to his death through social media expressing shock and grief over the 45-year-old's death.

The 17-year department member is survived by a wife and two sons.