The 17-year department member is survived by a wife and two sons.
Today is an incredibly sad day for Long Beach and the Long Beach Fire Department. We’ve lost one of our local heroes and another is injured but stable. We are all praying and sending love to the families and our @lbfd team.
On behalf of the Orange County Fire Authority, we would like to offer our condolences to the Long Beach Fire Dept and the family of Captain Dave Rosa who was tragically killed in the line of duty this morning. pic.twitter.com/iqWEKAcxBc
Our hearts go out to the @lbfd family as it mourns the loss of Long Beach Fire Department Captain Dave Rosa, who died after being shot when a gunman opened fire at a Long Beach senior housing facility early this morning. https://t.co/cTokCwt4JO
The LBPOA and @LBPD family are heartbroken over the loss of Fire Capt Dave Rosa who was killed in the line of duty this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Long Beach Fire Department. @lbfirefighterspic.twitter.com/0JbeBtshEM