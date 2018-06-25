Colleagues React to the Shooting Death of Long Beach Fire Capt. David Rosa - NBC Southern California
Procession for Slain Fire Captain
Colleagues React to the Shooting Death of Long Beach Fire Capt. David Rosa

The 45-year-old fire captain died after being shot during an emergency response in Long Beach

    Colleagues React to the Shooting Death of Long Beach Fire Capt. David Rosa
    Long Beach Fire Department
    Long Beach Fire Capt. David Rose, 45, was fatally shot as he responded Monday June 25, 2018 to a fire and explosion.

    Long Beach Fire Capt. David Rosa was fatally shot as he responded to reports of a fire and explosion in a senior home high-rise on Monday. 

    Rosa's collegaues from around the world reacted to his death through social media expressing shock and grief over the 45-year-old's death.  

    The 17-year department member is survived by a wife and two sons. 

     

