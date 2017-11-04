Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig, left, teases relief pitcher Kenley Jansen during a interview before Game 7 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles DodgersWednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Now that we've all had time to digest the Los Angeles Dodgers devastating loss in Game 7 of the World Series, it's time to look back, reflect, and laugh at one of the most epic and thrilling Fall Classic's in recent memory.

From Chris Taylor's leadoff home run on the first pitch he saw from Dallas Keuchel, to the Astros comeback in Game 2, to the 15-round heavyweight fight that was Game 5, the World Series was a rollercoaster ride for the ages.

After the dust settled, the Houston Astros were champions, winning the first World Series title in their 55-year franchise history.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers 29-year drought will extend to 30 next season as Los Angeles will look to rebound from a heartbreaking defeat in order to bring Tinseltown a trophy.

Throughout the entirety of the seven-game series, fans took to Twitter to share their favorite moments, jokes, and memes with the rest of the world.

So sit back, relax, grab a cold drink and kick your feet up, as we relive the 2017 World Series between the Dodgers and Astros through memes.