With Pixie Dust and Magic, World of Disney Reopens

Come see the magic of Disney at The World of Disney where blank pages fill with pencil sketches and magical movie posters twinkle with pixie dust. The new store debuts Friday, Oct. 26, at the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort and Saturday, Oct. 27, at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World. "We saw World of Disney as an opportunity to reimagine what Disney retail is today," said Alysia Kelley, vice president of visual merchandising and store design for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. "The new store design highlights the best of what is current and new, while also celebrating classic Disney heritage based in storytelling."
