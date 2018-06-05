'World's Biggest Bounce House' Bouncing for Pomona

On-the-road attractions? We certainly see several of those here in LA, from the giant Ferris wheel that's at the Queen Mary through Father's Day to a host of pop-up experiences and exhibits celebrating all aspects of pop culture. And if you predicted that a giant bounce house, "the world's biggest bounce house," was next up for Southern California, well, ding, ding, and ding: You're absolutely correct.



The Big Bounce America, a mega-gargantuan bounce house that's more akin to a bounce open field, will boinggg into the Fairplex in Pomona later in June 2018. And the dates couldn't be more perfect: It's all happening on the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday that follow the summer solstice.



Is this how you'll bounce into the most carefree of seasons? Best bounce on a ticket soon and read all the need-to-knows via The Big Bounce America FAQ at thebigbounceamerica.com, which covers cameras, what to wear (specifically on your tootsies), and all of the important info.