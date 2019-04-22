'World's Largest' Pet Expo Leaps for OC

It's a truly huge gathering of pet-minded vendors, experts, demos, and more, in Costa Mesa. Jump for the OC Fair & Event Center on April 26-28.

What to Know Costa Mesa

April 26-28

$16 general; $14 seniors; $11 kids 6-12; free for military

Updating our family, our friends, our followers, our world?

Many of us do so often, all to let people know where we are, what we're watching, and how that asparagus scramble at the hot new brunch spot tasted.

But the one loved one who doesn't need the absolute latest on us? It's the critter currently at our side, on our lap, splashing around the aquarium on the shelf.

For our treasured pets? They know what's up with us, constantly, because they're always there to observe our victories, low moments, and every mood.

To celebrate them, to improve their day-to-days, and to give our beasties the healthy and happy path they deserve, there is America's Family Pet Expo, called the "World's Largest Pet & Products Expo."

This mega everything-animal show returns to the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa from April 26 through 28.

Here, though, is where you will need to update your pet on something: Most animals can't attend, except for dogs, so be prepared to fill your pets in on everything you saw, learned, bought, and enjoyed at the colossal critter celebration.

And there'll be plenty in all categories to bask in, much like a pup basks in the sun or a kitten in a new bed.

One note on attending with your dog? You'll need to go over this page, and your hound'll need a separate $10 ticket. It's a bustling event, with lots of people and animals, keep in mind, so please read all the rules should you go this route.

Dozens and dozens of purveyors'll be at the expo, with all sorts of products to better our BFFs' existence, and animal pros'll be on hand, to helm dog demos.

A petting zoo, the Kids Pet Care Course, the Reptile Show & Sale, small animals exhibits, pet adoptions, and a bundle of fun and informative activities on the schedule.

Again, your hound can join, for a separate ticket, and if these rules are abided, but if you choose to go without her, you can update her in full, when you get home.

After all, aren't we forever updating the people we know about what we're up to?

On occasion, we must do the same with our animals. And these dear, loyal animals are probably the ones who are most interested in our minute-by-minute events, even compared to the people we adore the most.

