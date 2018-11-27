A whale looked like it may be in distress as it headed close to the Santa Monica shoreline, but thankfully it righted itself and headed back out to sea Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

Whale Gets Very Close to Shore in Santa Monica Sighting

A whale looked to be getting dangerously close to the Santa Monica shore, right near the pier and famous Ferris wheel, before righting itself and heading back out to sea, a video captured Tuesday revealed.

"It looks lost!" a witness can be heard saying in the video.

An NBC4 crew was on the Santa Monica Pier next to the famed Ferris wheel when a whale suddenly began approaching the shore.

The whale did a few turns, kicking up sand, while heading very close to the beach.

It seemed as if the whale might be in distress, but fortunately, it righted itself and swam safely back to deeper waters.

The sighting all happened so quickly that a crowd hadn't even formed to witness the gentle giant's majesty.