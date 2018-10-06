Wristbands Distributed for Free Medical Clinic

Wristbands that will grant residents access to an upcoming free medical clinic will be distributed by Care Harbor on Saturday and Sunday.

The wristbands are available to everyone and will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. On Saturday, the wristbands can be picked up at Ted Watkins Park Fieldhouse. Distribution on Sunday will take place at Los Angeles Trade Technical College. The event starts at 10 a.m. on both days.

People who receive a wristband have the right to attend the free clinic, which will offer free medical, dental, vision and preventative care. The clinic will be held from Oct. 13-15 at The Reef Exposition Hall.

Wristbands will only be given to patients who will attend the clinic. They can't be transferred. Caregivers for the elderly, or parents who wish to bring their children may collect a wristband on their behalf, but must accompany them to the clinic the following weekend.