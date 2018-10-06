Wristbands Distributed for Free Medical Clinic - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Wristbands Distributed for Free Medical Clinic

The wristbands grant access to the clinic to be held Oct. 13-15

By Mike Bebernes

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pick Your Perfect Paradise in Avila Beach

    Wristbands that will grant residents access to an upcoming free medical clinic will be distributed by Care Harbor on Saturday and Sunday.

    The wristbands are available to everyone and will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. On Saturday, the wristbands can be picked up at Ted Watkins Park Fieldhouse. Distribution on Sunday will take place at Los Angeles Trade Technical College. The event starts at 10 a.m. on both days.

    People who receive a wristband have the right to attend the free clinic, which will offer free medical, dental, vision and preventative care. The clinic will be held from Oct. 13-15 at The Reef Exposition Hall.

    Wristbands will only be given to patients who will attend the clinic. They can't be transferred. Caregivers for the elderly, or parents who wish to bring their children may collect a wristband on their behalf, but must accompany them to the clinic the following weekend.

    2018 Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 9/5] 2018 Top SoCal Photos in the News
    Getty Images

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices