A wrong-way crash involving a truck and a sedan shut down the 110 Freeway in the South Los Angeles area Tuesday.

The crash, which occurred on the northbound side of the freeway, occurred near the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard exit at around 2 p.m.

An ambulance was loading passengers, but the extent of the injuries wasn't clear.

The California Highway Patrol reported the closure would last for about 30 minutes, but the damage had been done as far as traffic goes. The backup went on for miles.