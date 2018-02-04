Wrong-Way Driver Kills Motorcyclist in Head-On Crash

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after fatally striking a motorcyclist in a wrong-way crash on the 405 Freeway. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (Published Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018)

A fatal wrong-way crash on the 405 Freeway in Torrance killed a motorcyclist and shut down lanes early Sunday morning.

The crash was reported around 3 a.m. between Crenshaw and Artesia boulevards, according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Ray Scheidnes. A pickup truck traveling northbound on the southbound lanes of the 405 hit the motorcyclist head-on, he said.

The motorcyclist, identified as a man in his 50s or 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup truck driver, identified as a 22-year-old man, ended up pinned inside the vehicle before being transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect was released from the hospital and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Schneides reminded drivers to remain safe while celebrating Sunday's Super Bowl. "Please, if you're going to celebrate the football event today, at all times designate a driver and remember the event for all the right reasons," he said.

All southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway between Crenshaw and Artesia boulevards were closed during the investigation, but they reopened shortly before 8 a.m.