Wrong-Way Drivers Cause 2 Major Crashes on 91 Freeway

Two separate crashes involving wrong-way drivers, one of them fatal, occurred on the 91 Freeway early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a car was killed in a single-vehicle crash after driving west in the eastbound lanes in Anaheim at around 5 a.m., according to the CHP. The driver drove through the HOV lanes before colliding with the center divider, causing the car to burst into flames. An investigation will be conducted to determine whether the driver was intoxicated, the CHP said.

Another wrong way driver caused a five-car pileup on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim Hills a few hours earlier. The driver crashed head-on with several vehicles, causing a domino effect, according to the CHP. Four people were taken to the hospital with what was described as severe injuries. One of the drivers in the pileup was intoxicated, according to the CHP