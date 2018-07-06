YMCA is opening their doors to all teens to help beat the heat. Angie Crouch reports for NBC4 News at 6 p.m. Friday, July 6, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

Teens Get in Free for the Remainder of July at YMCA

Southern California is seeing record-breaking temperatures Friday and Saturday, which means many residents are looking for ways to beat the heat.

Escaping the excessive heat wave could mean crowding by the air conditioning vent, but for some Mid-City residents, an indoor pool is the perfect oasis.

Anderson Munger YMCA on West Third Street is not only offering a cool escape for their guests, but entrance fees are free for teens for the remainder of July.

"Typically teens don't have anywhere to go for the summer," said Shannon Marron, executive director at Anderson Munger YMCA. "In our local areas teens skateboard in the ally and don't participate in organized programs, so we decided to open our door to all teens."

The free membership allows teens 12 to 17 access to both swimming pools and fitness centers -- the perfect way to escape LA's sweltering heat.

A parent or guardian must be present to sign up their teen for the summer. The "Y" is also offering swim tests and lessons for those unsure or unable to swim.