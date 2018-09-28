Yay, It's Opening Weekend at Knott's Spooky Farm

So you have a tot who digs some of the gentler thrills of the haunting season? And you'd like to venture somewhere that sports the spider webs and nifty activities and yum treats and silly costumes, without all of the x-treme monster make-up and howls? Look no further than the Buena Park theme park that is known for howling monsters in x-treme make-up. Of course, the ghoulies of Knott's Scary Farm emerge after dark, on select nights, but the daytimes definitely chill out in the chills 'n thrills department.



The result? It's Knott's Spooky Farm, a kid-okay, sun's-above, family-fun happening that'll sprout like a pumpkin vine around the theme park, every weekend day through Halloween, beginning on Sept. 29, 2018.



Oh yes, and Knott's Spooky Farm will shimmer into existence on a single weekday, too: Wednesday, Oct. 31. Take a peek now at some of the costume-up, Snoopy-sweet fun that's just ahead for this young'un-approved, not-terrifying to-do...