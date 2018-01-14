Officials say a 30-year-old father who had been missing after mudslides cascaded through Montecito earlier this week has been identified as one of the dead.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says Pinit Sutthithepa's body was found Saturday afternoon. His 2-year-old daughter, Lydia, is still missing.

Sutthithepa's 6-year-old son, Peerawat, and his father-in-law, 79-year-old Richard Loring Taylor, were also among the 20 people killed.

Authorities say four people, including Sutthithepa's daughter, have been reported missing.

Friends have said Sutthithepa immigrated from Thailand, leaving behind his wife and two children but sending them money for years until he could bring them to the United States.