Nobody wants to get wait-listed for restaurant reservations.
Just in time for Mother's Day, Yelp has revealed its "Top 100 Brunch Spots in the United States" and it's no surprise that some Southern California spots made the list.
Yelp's team of data scientists looked at reviews, considering both the rating and volume, "while accounting for the overall volume of reviews in each business’s area in order to level the playing field for businesses in areas with lower review volume."
Here's a breakdown of the 21 SoCal spots that made the top 100 list. Click here to view the full list.
SoCal Spots on Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spots List
8. Beach Plum Kitchen – Carlsbad
11. Alcove Café & Bakery – Los Angeles
13. More Than Waffles - Encino
14. The Breakfast Bar - Long Beach
15. Ramos House Cafe – San Juan Capistrano
22. The Broken Yolk Cafe – Glendora
23. C&O Trattoria – Marina del Rey
24. Bottega Louie – Los Angeles
27. La Grande Orange Café – Pasadena
34. Poppy + Rose – Los Angeles
35. Cody’s La Jolla – La Jolla
36. Blu Jam Café – Los Angeles
37. Great Maple – San Diego
38. Spaghettini – Seal Beach
40. SEA180° Coastal Tavern – Imperial Beach
41. Cafe Nouveau – Ventura
44. Elmer's Restaurant – Palm Springs
49. Laguna Cafe and Spirits – Laguna Woods
52. Rodeo Cafe – Mira Loma
55. The Tea House on Los Rios – San Juan Capistrano
63. Humble Bee – Northridge
65. Twisted Sage Cafe & Catering – San Dimas
66. Nick's Laguna Beach – Laguna Beach
68. SOL Mexican Cocina – Newport Beach
70. Bosscat Kitchen and Libations – Newport Beach
74. Brent's Deli Northridge – Los Angeles
78. Mo's Egg House – Temecula
83. Grand Café – Los Angeles
84. Crema Cafe – Seal Beach
89. Coco Palm Restaurant – Pomona
96. Duke's La Jolla – La Jolla