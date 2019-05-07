An order of waffles at "More Than Waffles" in Encino.

Nobody wants to get wait-listed for restaurant reservations.

Just in time for Mother's Day, Yelp has revealed its "Top 100 Brunch Spots in the United States" and it's no surprise that some Southern California spots made the list.

Yelp's team of data scientists looked at reviews, considering both the rating and volume, "while accounting for the overall volume of reviews in each business’s area in order to level the playing field for businesses in areas with lower review volume."

Here's a breakdown of the 21 SoCal spots that made the top 100 list. Click here to view the full list.

SoCal Spots on Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spots List

8. Beach Plum Kitchen – Carlsbad

11. Alcove Café & Bakery – Los Angeles

13. More Than Waffles - Encino

14. The Breakfast Bar - Long Beach

15. Ramos House Cafe – San Juan Capistrano

22. The Broken Yolk Cafe – Glendora

23. C&O Trattoria – Marina del Rey

24. Bottega Louie – Los Angeles

27. La Grande Orange Café – Pasadena

34. Poppy + Rose – Los Angeles

35. Cody’s La Jolla – La Jolla

36. Blu Jam Café – Los Angeles

37. Great Maple – San Diego

38. Spaghettini – Seal Beach

40. SEA180° Coastal Tavern – Imperial Beach

41. Cafe Nouveau – Ventura

44. Elmer's Restaurant – Palm Springs

49. Laguna Cafe and Spirits – Laguna Woods

52. Rodeo Cafe – Mira Loma

55. The Tea House on Los Rios – San Juan Capistrano

63. Humble Bee – Northridge

65. Twisted Sage Cafe & Catering – San Dimas

66. Nick's Laguna Beach – Laguna Beach

68. SOL Mexican Cocina – Newport Beach

70. Bosscat Kitchen and Libations – Newport Beach

74. Brent's Deli Northridge – Los Angeles

78. Mo's Egg House – Temecula

83. Grand Café – Los Angeles

84. Crema Cafe – Seal Beach

89. Coco Palm Restaurant – Pomona

96. Duke's La Jolla – La Jolla