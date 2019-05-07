SoCal Spots Land on Yelp's 'Top 100 Places for Brunch' List - NBC Southern California
SoCal Spots Land on Yelp's 'Top 100 Places for Brunch' List

By Staff Report

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    David G. via Yelp
    An order of waffles at "More Than Waffles" in Encino.

    Nobody wants to get wait-listed for restaurant reservations.

    Just in time for Mother's Day, Yelp has revealed its "Top 100 Brunch Spots in the United States" and it's no surprise that some Southern California spots made the list.

    Yelp's team of data scientists looked at reviews, considering both the rating and volume, "while accounting for the overall volume of reviews in each business’s area in order to level the playing field for businesses in areas with lower review volume." 

     

    • Message 4 Mom: Submit a photo of you and your mom for Mother's Day and it could end up on TODAY in LA

     

    Here's a breakdown of the 21 SoCal spots that made the top 100 list. Click here to view the full list

    SoCal Spots on Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spots List

    8. Beach Plum Kitchen – Carlsbad 

    11. Alcove Café & Bakery – Los Angeles 

    13. More Than Waffles - Encino 

    14. The Breakfast Bar - Long Beach 

    15. Ramos House Cafe – San Juan Capistrano 

    22. The Broken Yolk Cafe – Glendora 

    23. C&O Trattoria – Marina del Rey

    24. Bottega Louie – Los Angeles 

    27. La Grande Orange Café – Pasadena 

    34. Poppy + Rose – Los Angeles 

    35. Cody’s La Jolla – La Jolla 

    36. Blu Jam Café – Los Angeles 

    37. Great Maple – San Diego 

    38. Spaghettini – Seal Beach 

    40. SEA180° Coastal Tavern – Imperial Beach 

    41. Cafe Nouveau – Ventura 

    44. Elmer's Restaurant – Palm Springs 

    49. Laguna Cafe and Spirits – Laguna Woods 

    52. Rodeo Cafe – Mira Loma

    55. The Tea House on Los Rios – San Juan Capistrano 

    63. Humble Bee – Northridge 

    65. Twisted Sage Cafe & Catering – San Dimas 

    66. Nick's Laguna Beach – Laguna Beach 

    68. SOL Mexican Cocina – Newport Beach 

    70. Bosscat Kitchen and Libations – Newport Beach 

    74. Brent's Deli Northridge – Los Angeles 

    78. Mo's Egg House – Temecula 

    83. Grand Café – Los Angeles 

    84. Crema Cafe – Seal Beach 

    89. Coco Palm Restaurant – Pomona 

    96. Duke's La Jolla – La Jolla 

