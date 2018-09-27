Vintage Photos: Yosemite National Park, Then and Now

Yosemite National Park was established by an act of Congress on Oct. 1, 1890.



One of the nation's most stunning natural wonders, the vast park is a place where dramatic rock formations rise above towering and majestic trees in California's Sierra Nevada Mountain range. Thanks to the efforts of preservationist John Muir, Congress set aside about 1,500 square miles of land that would become one of the country's most popular tourist destinations.



Scroll down to see vintage photos and take a look at how the park looks today.