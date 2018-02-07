You Can Now Own Your Own Pair of Snow White-Inspired Shoes

Disney fans now have another way of showing off their love for the "House of Mouse" courtesy of a new shoe collection.
Disney has teamed up with footwear designer Ruthie Davis to create 11 collections inspired by Disney princesses. The first collection is inspired by Snow White as a celebration of the movie's 80th anniversary.
"My design aesthetic is founded on creating shoes that make the woman wearing them feel special, powerful, confident and beautiful," Davis said in a statement. "These characteristics also describe each Disney Princess."
The Snow White collection features various styles - including stilettos, platform sandals, booties and printed sneakers - all of which incorporate designs from the iconic Disney film. You can rock a pair of "The Fairest" stilettos at your next cocktail party and stand out with a design featuring leaves and flowers from the film's forest wrapping around the outside of your foot. Of course, the design couldn't be complete without Snow White's iconic bow at the front.
And if stilettos aren't your thing, you can also be both fashionable and comfortable in a pair of "Grumpy" sneakers that feature various touches from the movie, like the red apple with which the evil Queen tried to poison the fairest princess.
The Snow White collection ranges between $498 and $798. You can purchase your own pair on the Ruthie Davis website, and you can scroll down to see the full collection below.