By Hetty Chang

    KNBC-TV
    Andrew, 21, and Adrian, 19, from Los Angeles County were the subjects of a hate crime Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 in Seal Beach.

    A young couple from Los Angeles County alleged they were the target of a hate crime attack and robbery on Nov. 3, 2017 in Long Beach because they are gay.

    Andrew, 21, and Adrian, 19, were enjoying an evening in Seal Beach and minding thier own business when a group of four men believed to be in their 20s approached the two on skateboards and bicylces.

    "One of them comes up to us and informs us, 'This is a straights-only beach,'" Andrew said.

    The group then began to assault them and hurl insults and slurs before stealing Andrew's phone.

    "They grabbed us, pushed and spit," he said. "There was a lot of spitting on us; We were disgusted."

    Although many people were in the area at the time of the attack, no one intervened to help the victims.

    "Some kid came up to us and was like, 'What happened? We watched the whole thing,'" Adrian said.

    The Seal Beach Police Department is investigating the attack as a hate crime and are working with neighbors to see if any surveillance cameras captured footage of the attackers.

    "We didn't deserve it at all," Andrew said.

    Anyone with information on the attack is encouraged to contact Seal Beach police at 562-799-4100.

