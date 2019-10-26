Your Pup Could Rock the Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade

Rock on, little pooches: One of the dressiest dog events of the year is coming up, in Long Beach, on Oct. 27.

What to Know Sunday, Oct. 27

Marina Vista Park in Long Beach

Free to see; $20 to enter a dog at the event

Dreaming up an awesome group costume?

One that suits everyone's personality and vibe?

And then making that idea a reality through a little sewing, a little stitching, and oodles of closet-based creativity?

If you've ever been in the organizing role before, you know that this task takes plenty of brain power and oodles of inspiration.

But what if the individual at the center of your group costume was a dog? Your dog? And what if all of the humans involved wanted to build your fun looks around complementing your Fido's outfit?

That's some of the funny and light-hearted vibe seen each year at the Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade in Long Beach.

It's a parade that is known well beyond our borders, and calling it one of the biggest dogs-in-costumes affair of the year around here would be no exaggeration.

Justin Rudd, who helms the long-running event, is expecting some 500 dogs on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Marina Vista Park.

There's a vendor fair, too, and a pet adoption area, so make it a full afternoon of pet-focused fun.

It's also fun to try and guess the group costume in a speedy manner. That's not always easy, as some people really go for themes that are rarely seen at dog events (Rose from "Titanic" was a recent, fully realized entry).

Want to watch? It's free. Want to enter your own pup? It's twenty bucks, if you pay there, and that goes to help an organization that helps a lot of hounds.

