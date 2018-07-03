Yule Cool Down at Skypark's Christmas in July

A heat wave is coming, but it is December in spirit near Lake Arrowhead. Ho, ho, ho on Saturday, July 7 and Sunday, July 8.

What to Know July 7 and 8, 2018

Skypark at Santa's Village near Lake Arrowhead

$39 daypass adult; $24 daypass child

Claiming that the icy North Pole is totally devoid of anything caliente, and those items that generate heat, isn't the whole story.

Or the ho, ho, whole story, rather.

After all, the elves sip hot cocoa to unwind after a long day of building rocking horses. Mr. and Mrs. Claus like to relax by the fireplace after a stroll by a frozen pond. And the reindeer do burrow in cozy hay, come nighttime.

What, though, does Santa do when the temperature pushes into three-digit territory?

Why he throws a Christmas in July party, up at a higher elevation, where the weather will still be warm but the spirit shall be delightfully December-esque.

That's exactly what's happening at Skypark at Santa's Village on Saturday, July 7 and Sunday, July 8. Southern California is expecting its first scorcher of the summer over that particular weekend, but Santa, Mrs. Claus, their pup Arrow, and all of their Northwoods friends will be ready to summon snowy thoughts, if not actual snow.

Heat-banishing happenings include the chance to create some yuletide-cool crafts, to watch a Christmas parade, and to visit with Santa in his quaint home (it's a sweetly decorated cabin, as befits Mr. Kringle's homey mountain aesthetic).

Your day pass price of $39, if you're an adult, or $24, if you're a tot, will cover such colorful doings.

There are a few additional ticketed to-dos, including Breakfast with Santa and High Tea with Mrs. Claus, so check out all the prices before loading up your sleigh for the Lake Arrowhead-close destination.

Can Santa send the upcoming heat wave running?

Well, the Jolly Old Elf's magical powers are vast, but they have more to do with bringing merriment and not the mercury inside our thermometers.

So get merry, and feel that holiday spirit, up on the mountain over the first full weekend of July 2018. (You might want to wear a snowman t-shirt, though, and not your favorite snowman sweater.)

It is, after all, less than a half year before Actual Christmas arrives, so best brush up on your revelry skills at Christmas in July.

