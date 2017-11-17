As the days grow shorter and the weather gets colder, that can only mean that the most wonderful time of the year is upon us. A new, magical holiday tradition has arrived in Southern California that wizards and muggles alike can enjoy.



Universal Studios Hollywood transformed the Hogwarts castle into a winter wonderland in anticipation of "Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter." Running from Nov. 24, 2017 through Jan. 7, 2018, the magical land just got a little bit merrier as the roofs of Hogsmeade are lined with snow, the Butterbeer just got hot and the memorabilia became jollier.



It may not be the Yule Ball you always dreamed of attending, but the yuletide decor and seasonal additions will make any Harry Potter fan happier than getting a pleasantly delicious flavor of the diverse Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Jelly Bean.