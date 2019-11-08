Yum Out Over Disney's Festival of Holidays Eats

The annual Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim? It's a gleeful gathering that keeps the happy vibe vibrant for two celebratory months. Dancing, music, the Three Caballeros, and other sights and sounds fill the theme park, providing guests a chance to experience how a host of cultures embrace the season and its many beautiful traditions.



And the booths that line the area near the dancing, singing, and fun? They're full of foods from around the globe, eats that have a distinctly festive vibe. Booth-hopping, while snacking on tamales, cookies, and drinks, is now a merry must-do at the Festival of Holidays, which opened on Friday, Nov. 8. Take a look now at some of the tantalizing tastes that will be available through Jan. 6, 2020.