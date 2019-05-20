Zales Announces Disney's Aladdin Inspired Collection - NBC Southern California
Zales Announces Disney's Aladdin Inspired Collection

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Published 32 minutes ago

    Zales has revealed the newest addition to their Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry collection, inspired by Disney's Aladdin.

    The collaboration between Disney and Zales for this collection arrives as the live-action adaptation of the 1992 Disney classic Aladdin approaches. 

    "The Zales woman is strong and self-aware like Jasmine. Expanding on our collaboration with the Walt Disney Studios is a great opportunity for us to take inspiration from the brilliant, unique women who celebrate and embody this spirit," said Jamie L. Singleton, President, Kay, Zales and Peoples Jewelers.

    "These unique exclusive pieces combine the rich iconography of the film with the emotional meaning an individual piece of jewelry carries. We know these new designs will make a lot of wishes come true."

    This exclusive collection includes 20 new products themed after the film.

    The colors of these products are inspired by the style and color theme of characters like Princess Jasmine, with blue topaz stones and arabesque styles.

    These products can only be found in store and online at Zales.com, where you can take the quiz to find out which Disney princess, or villain, you are. 

