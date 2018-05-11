Zazzy Finds Reign at Echo Park Craft Fair

The two-day handmade spectacular once again lands at the Mack Sennett Studios. Stroll, shop, see on May 12 and 13, 2018.

What to Know May 12 and 13, 2018

Mack Sennett Studio

$10 one-day entrance; $16 weekend

A signature piece, as in a necklace with a cactus charm (reminding you of that perfect desert trip a few years back) or a jacket swirled through with all of your favorite colors, is meant to last for a good long time, both physically and, as importantly, in our hearts.

But what we're seeking in a well-made piece can change, well, like we do. You're not exactly the same person you were when you read the last sentence, and the exterior markers in our life, the holdable things we're drawn to, and wear, and keep near, can also flow and ebb in our fancies, too.

It's a wonderful thing, then, that a few craft fairs so regularly flower around Los Angeles, fairs that feature handmade and beautiful items made in the creative artisan tradition.

New signature pieces, in short, are out there for the finding.

The Echo Park Spring Craft Fair is one of these special happenings, and it is back, for two days, on Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13.

The spot, like a great signature piece, has history: It's the Mack Sennett Studios.

Entry is ten bucks for a day, $16 for both days, and you'll stroll by table after booth after nook that's been nicely filled with fabulous earrings and scarves and bags and foodstuffs and more, more, all the mores.

And, yes, very often the maker is there, too, to say hello, to answer questions, and to hear a little bit about what you're looking for.

And if you happen to be looking for something for mom, you're in luck: The quality is notable, the designs hew to a low-key kind of luxury that is both tasteful and idiosyncratic, and you can go shopping a day ahead of Mother's Day, since the fair is open on Saturday.

Or take mom, as a lovely day out, on Sunday, Mother's Day, and invite her to pick out something wonderful, that you both choose together. (No, this is in no way a last-minute-y route to buying something for Mom; rather, make it a full day out, a day to spend together, with a breakfast or lunch along the way, too.)

For the full line-up of top-notch artisans at the fair, click.

To learn more about the Echo Park Spring Craft Fair, which will soon celebrate its first decade, click again.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations