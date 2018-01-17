In this Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 image, the U.S. 101 freeway remains underwater as clean-up crews work to clear the roads throughout Montecito, Calif., following the deadly mudflow and flooding Jan. 9. Crews working around the clock cleared boulders, trees and crushed cars from all lanes of U.S. 101, but California officials still weren't sure Monday when the key coastal highway might reopen after being inundated during mudslides that killed 20 people.

Following the deadly mudslides that swept through the coastal community of Montecito last week, many families are looking for temporary housing and ways to continue with their lives.

For children, part of attaining some sense of normalcy means returning to school. On Tuesday, more than 400 students at the Montecito Union Elementary returned to classes at remote locations outside of the evacuation zone, NBC4's media partner KPCC reports.

Teachers and kids were divided between the Santa Barbara Zoo and MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration and Innovation, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Thursday, Santa Barbara City College and Santa Barbara Unified's McKinley Elementary will serve as alternative campuses for the elementary students.

It’s expected that the students will learn at this alternative campus for at least a couple of weeks, according to Superintendent of Montecito Union, Anthony Ranii.

"It might sound strange but I think it's reassuring to return to division and reading and social studies because it's something that students know how to do, they know what to expect, and that routine can be healing," Ranii told KPCC.

