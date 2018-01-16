 Zooming to the Petersen: The Porsche Effect - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Zooming to the Petersen: The Porsche Effect

By Alysia Gray Painter

Tuesday, Jan 16, 2018

Where to go to eye "the most comprehensive Porsche display outside Stuttgart"? Why the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue as of Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. That's when "The Porsche Effect" arrives at the Petersen Automotive Museum, bringing with it "... the German brand's most historically significant street and racecars" as well as a host of "artifacts and historical documents."

So how many gleam 'n dream machines'll be on view at the car-packed institution? Check it out: Fifty Porches, some of the "...most iconic Porsche sports cars of all time," will play a part in the automobile-amazing event.

